Centre’s funds to provinces depend on tax collection: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, SEP 09 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that provision of fund to provinces by Centre depend on tax collection and in a democratic society public knows about issues being faced by government.

Unfortunately in the past, due to untimely decisions of past rulers, industries have been burdened. PM Imran Khan, while addressing a seminar on National Gas Supply arranged by Petroleum Division, pointed out that the indigenous gas reserves are depleting and the country is now importing the gas and warned that the gas crisis can intensify in winters.

He said that there is a big difference in the price of domestic gas and the imported gas. This is resulting in the increase of circular debt in the gas sector. He pointed out that twenty seven percent of our households have access to piped gas whilst the remaining rely on the LPG cylinders which is four times more expensive than the piped gas.

Imran Khan regretted that no long term planning was done in the past to cope with the energy crisis. He said no effort was also made to exploit the hydro potential of the country to produce cheap electricity. The prime minister said that purpose of subsidy is to make lives of people easier but unfortunately people who are already in position of power are benefiting from it.

The Prime Minister said we are grateful to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for renegotiating the contracts with the government. He said we will apprise the nation next week about the savings to be accrued from these renewal of contracts that will help reduce burden on the people. =DNA

