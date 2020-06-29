Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt to start refunding Hajj charges from Thursday

| June 29, 2020
Hajj

ISLAMABAD : The Ministry of Religious Affairs will start refunding money to pilgrims who had registered themselves for Hajj 2020 under the government scheme from Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the ministry, the funds would be doled out through the designated bank branches.

He said all successful Hajj applicants of the government scheme are being informed about payment of their amount via mobile phone messages.

The ministry has decided to refund the government Hajj scheme charges following the Saudi government’s decision to exclude pilgrims outside of the kingdom from performing Hajj this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, on June 23, Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten had telephoned his Pakistani counterpart Pir Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri and formally conveyed the kingdom’s decision of holding Hajj with very limited pilgrims this year.

Noorul Haq Qadri in a Twitter statement said that the Saudi government will allow only its citizens and Iqama holders to perform the annual ritual of Hajj this year due to the coronavirus fears.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

PHOTO-2-696x464

Azerbaijan ambassador condemns attack on PSX

ISLAMABAD (DNA)  Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada has condemned cowardly attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange.Read More

download

‘All terrorists killed,’ police say after Pakistan Stock Exchange comes under gun and grenade attack

KARACHI JUNE 29: Police said all four militants that attacked the busy Pakistan Stock ExchangeRead More

  • How can SC suspend SHC verdict in Daniel Pearl case without solid reason, asks judge

  • Govt to start refunding Hajj charges from Thursday

  • Coronavirus kills 49 more people as death toll climbs to 4,167

  • Indian ‘spying’ quadcopter shot down in Kashmir: ISPR

  • Our conscience doesn’t allow us to pass Budget 2020-21: opposition

  • Afridi urges world to take action against India’s ‘medieval plans to bring demographic change’ in IOJK

  • MQM-P, BAP delegations to call on PM Imran Khan

  • NDMA to be handed first batch of locally manufactured ventilators this week: Fawad

    • Comments are Closed