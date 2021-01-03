Govt orders transparent inquiry of student’s murder

Govt forms JIT; assures transparent probe; accused policemen produced before court

ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (DNA): The federal government has formed a JIT to investigate the harrowing murder of a student in Islamabad by anti terrorism operatives.

A notification has been issued in this regard, ordering a judicial inquiry into Saturday’s killing. Rana Waqas Anwar has been appointed as Additional District Magistrate Inquiry Officer.

The Commission has been directed to submit a comprehensive report within five days after recording statements of all witnesses, relatives and police officers.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said that there will be a transparent inquiry into the incident.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said that a transparent inquiry would be conducted and the facts will be put before the public, adding that action would be taken against whoever is found responsible.

As per details, the Islamabad police opened fire and killed a man for not stopping his car near G/10 Friday night.

According to his family, the 21-year-old was coming back after dropping a friend to university when the incident took place. “He was shot just for not stopping his car,” the victim’s father said in a video statement.

His parents have filed a complaint against the police officers demanding action be taken against them immediately.

Following this, five officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad were arrested. The capital’s inspector-general has promised a clear investigation into the case.

Earlier, the police claimed they received news of a dacoit in a white car escaping. “The policemen asked the man to stop the car but when he didn’t, they opened fire at him,” an officer said, claiming that two bullets hit him.

A medical report by PIMS Hospital, however, revealed that six bullets hit the victim, while 17 were fired. The bullets hit him on his face, chest, neck and head.

The Islamabad operations DIG has formed teams to investigate the matter. CCTV footage from the nearby cameras is being obtained and evidence from the crime scene is being collected.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the perpetrators will be punished and action against them will be taken under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code. DNA