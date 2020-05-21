Federal Government would soon launch a major protected area initiative across Pakistan: Amin Aslam 

By DNA

ATTOCK: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the Federal Government would soon launch a major protected area initiative across Pakistan as part of its ‘Green Stimulus’ drive for conserving nature and providing ‘green’ jobs.

The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) in that regard would establish six model national protected parks in all the provinces, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan at the cost of Rs 2,400 million.

Malik Amin Aslam said the national parks as part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s billion Tree Tsunami Programme, would be properly managed to help preserve ecological habitats and wildlife with focus on eco-tourism and nature conservation.

He said the PTI government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to protect the nature and the indigenous wildlife of the country for future generations. A new authority ‘National Parks Sevice for Pakistan’ would be established for the upkeep of the parks.

He said the protected national park in Punjab would locate at Kheri Murat, Fatehjang Tehsil of Attock district spread over an area of 8,740 acres. Its boundaries would touch nine villages in the north, eight in the south, Kheri Murat village and Rawalpindi in the east, and the hills close to Gali Jageer village in the west.

The advisor said hunting, shooting, killing, trapping, or capturing of any wild animal inside the park and in its three kilometers radius would be prohibited. The area would be protected to revive the wildlife in its natural habitat and conserve the rich biodiversity of the unique ecosystem in the Kala Chitta mountain range.

Over 50 kilometres from Islamabad and lying on both sides of the motorway, the park would provide excellent recreational activities to enjoy the nature and eco-tourism, besides providing employments to the local people. DNA