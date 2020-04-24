Govt launches Yaran-e-Watan initiative

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (dna):The federal government in collaboration with the diaspora health professionals on Friday launched Yaran-e-Watan Initiative.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the government was working hard in providing adequate national emergency response.

He said that a critical shortage of different cadres in the health workforce remains a barrier to Pakistan in attaining its health system goals. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the entire world into a struggle.

To augment this response, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSRC) and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD), in partnership with Pakistani and International diaspora organizations launched Yaran-e-Watan, Pakistan Diaspora Health Initiative, he added.

This initiative is aligned with the national vision to realize and mobilize the full potential of the Pakistani diaspora community, for the health sector development in Pakistan.

Dr Mirza said that Yaran-e-Watan will enable the exchange of knowledge and expertise by curating an integrated platform, developed by the National Information Board of Technology.

It will offer two-way engagement by connecting the diaspora or overseas Pakistani health professionals with volunteer healthcare opportunities at Pakistani institutions and healthcare providers.

As part of its first commitment, Yaran-e-Watan will launch COVID-19 emergency response to complement the national response during the COVID-19 outbreak.