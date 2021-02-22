Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt initiates lot of public welfare projects during two and half year tenure: Buzdar

| February 22, 2021
Lahore : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the present government planted more than one million trees only in Lahore during the last two-and-a-half years.

In a statement, he Expressed regret over the ruthless cutting of tree in the last regime and wrong priorities of former rulers which resulted in substantial increase in pollution in Punjab including Lahore.

The chief minister said that although the problem of smog became serious, however the planted saplings would become fully grown trees within next few years which would help control the smog issue besides reducing pollution in the city.

He said that work for planting artificial urban forests Miyawaki on 51 points in Lahore is going on swiftly.

