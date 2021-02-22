Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

KP CM directs to hold monthly meetings with concerned MPAs to resolve localized issues

| February 22, 2021
20389991141613969624

Peshawar : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the divisional and district administrations to hold monthly meetings with the concerned MPAs regularly to resolve the localized issues.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting with the MPAs in Peshawar.

Mahmood Khan also directed the Administrative Secretaries of all the provincial departments to take necessary steps on top priority basis to implement the decisions taken in these meetings and submit reports.

The MPAs expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for taking such a good initiative and requested him to continue the practice as a regular feature in the coming days as well.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

APP37-23 ISLAMABAD: November 23 - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Senator Pervaiz Rashid addressing a press conference. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

Notices issued on Rashid’s plea against rejection of nomination papers

LAHORE : An Election Tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) issuedRead More

20389991141613969624

KP CM directs to hold monthly meetings with concerned MPAs to resolve localized issues

Peshawar : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the divisional and districtRead More

  • Govt initiates lot of public welfare projects during two and half year tenure: Buzdar

  • RCCI build expo and construction trade fair on Feb 26

  • CDA starts drains clean-up campaign

  • 6th Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival at PNCA

  • Shifa Int’l Hospital, Shifa Foundation organize ladies golf match

  • APNS condemns attack on Jang Group premises

  • Islamabad United & Citizens Foundation Partner for PSL 6

  • NAB geared up to bring corrupt elements to justice: Chairman

    • Comments are Closed