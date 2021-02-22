KP CM directs to hold monthly meetings with concerned MPAs to resolve localized issues

Peshawar : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the divisional and district administrations to hold monthly meetings with the concerned MPAs regularly to resolve the localized issues.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting with the MPAs in Peshawar.

Mahmood Khan also directed the Administrative Secretaries of all the provincial departments to take necessary steps on top priority basis to implement the decisions taken in these meetings and submit reports.

The MPAs expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for taking such a good initiative and requested him to continue the practice as a regular feature in the coming days as well.