Govt ensuring availability of remdesivir for critical Covid-19 patients: Mirza

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza says the government is ensuring sufficient supplies of remdesivir for critical Covid-19 patients.

He in a statement said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued import and registration letters for emergency use of the antiviral drug. He pointed out the FDA lately authorised remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients.

The special assistant said two importers and fourteen local manufacturers were given permits in view of rising demand for the drug that can be used in treating serious Covid-19 patients as per registered medical practitioner’s advice.

Separately, Dr Zafar Mirza in a tweet said the DRAP has completed “national stock taking” of dexamethasone – a steroid drug that has shown to be effective in the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients.

“I am pleased to report that we have enough stocks of the medicine available in Pakistan.It is available on prescription only. Any availability issues can be reported on DRAP hotline 0800-03727.”