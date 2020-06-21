Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt ensuring availability of remdesivir for critical Covid-19 patients: Mirza

| June 21, 2020
Remdisivr

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza says the government is ensuring sufficient supplies of remdesivir for critical Covid-19 patients.

He in a statement said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued import and registration letters for emergency use of the antiviral drug. He pointed out the FDA lately authorised remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients.

The special assistant said two importers and fourteen local manufacturers were given permits in view of rising demand for the drug that can be used in treating serious Covid-19 patients as per registered medical practitioner’s advice.

 Separately, Dr Zafar Mirza in a tweet said the DRAP has completed “national stock taking” of dexamethasone – a steroid drug that has shown to be effective in the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients.

“I am pleased to report that we have enough stocks of the medicine available in Pakistan.It is available on prescription only. Any availability issues can be reported on DRAP hotline 0800-03727.”

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download (1)

WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY: MAPPING THE OCEANS

(By Ali Basit) Hydrography is the branch of applied science which deals with the measurementRead More

Remdisivr

Govt ensuring availability of remdesivir for critical Covid-19 patients: Mirza

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza saysRead More

  • Coronavirus kills 119 more people, infects 4,951

  • Technological transfer, mechanization main factors for agro economic success: Fakhar

  • Desert locust situation in Pakistan has found a new corridor: Fakhar Imam

  • Provinces apprise on SOPs compliance, update on smart lockdown to NCOC

  • Pakistan, ADB sign project agreements for KBRT, Education system in Sindh

  • Pakistan condemns unabated extra-judicial killings by Indian occupation forces in IOJ&K

  • PIA to bring back 25,000 stranded Pakistanis

  • Locusts attack fields in parts of Sindh, Balochistan

    • Comments are Closed