Govt decides to establish ‘National Emergency Help Line’

ISLAMABAD, SEP 30 (DNA) – Government has decided to establish a National Emergency Help Line to provide immediate help to the people in case of any emergency like situation.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PM Delivery Unit has started work to establish the national emergency help line.

The Prime Minister has directed the PM Delivery Unit to establish the national help line in two months’ time. According to the PM office, entire emergency help line numbers will be linked to the new system.

The Latest technology will be used in this system and the cooperation of all the cellular companies will also be sought in this regard. The National Emergency Help Line will be a toll free number.

The PM office said that legislation will also be carried out in consultation with the provinces to make the system more effective.

