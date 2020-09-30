Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt decides to establish ‘National Emergency Help Line’

| September 30, 2020
00

ISLAMABAD, SEP 30 (DNA) – Government has decided to establish a National Emergency Help Line to provide immediate help to the people in case of any emergency like situation.

 

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PM Delivery Unit has started work to establish the national emergency help line.

The Prime Minister has directed the PM Delivery Unit to establish the national help line in two months’ time. According to the PM office, entire emergency help line numbers will be linked to the new system.

The Latest technology will be used in this system and the cooperation of all the cellular companies will also be sought in this regard. The National Emergency Help Line will be a toll free number.

The PM office said that legislation will also be carried out in consultation with the provinces to make the system more effective. =DNA

============================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

PM-Imran-Khan-12

PM Imran Khan visits Satellite Ground Station, SUPARCO Islamabad

DNA ISLAMABAD, SEPT 30 – Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan visited Satellite Ground Station,Read More

Capture 1

Masood calls for globally declaring BJP, RSS as terrorist organisations

ISLAMABAD, SEP 30 (DNA) – Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said Muslims andRead More

  • Govt decides to establish ‘National Emergency Help Line’

  • COVID-19 cases climbs to 16,581 in ICT: NCOC

  • Italy, Pakistan have common vision on poverty reduction: Envoy

  • Dr. Abdullah says peace, prosperity in Afghanistan and Pakistan interdependent

  • Pakistan ready to enhance and expand Defence ties with Iraq; Defence

  • NEPRA likely to raise electricity tariff between 48 to 98 paisa per unit

  • Deadline of Ehsaas cash payments extended till Oct 30: Dr Sania

  • IHC begins proceedings to declare Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender

    • Comments are Closed