Govt considering reopening of universities from July 15

ISLAMABAD, JUN 24 (DNA) – The federal government is considering to reopen the universities across the country from July 15. According to details, Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been formally informed in this regard while suggestions have also been sought from universities administrations.

In March 2020, the Pakistani government had closed all the schools, colleges and universities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Security Committee, presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Twitter. = DNA

