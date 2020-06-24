President Rouhani urges implementation of Iran-Pakistan agreements

TEHRAN, JUNE 24 – Iran’s President Dr. Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called for reopening of Iran-Pakistan borders and urged implementation of bilateral agreements.

President Rouhani made the remarks while receiving a copy of the credentials of new Pakistani ambassador to Tehran Mr. Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

He emphasized on deepening of Iran-Pakistan relations in all areas, expressing hope that the border crossings between the two countries would reopen after they were closed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Mentioning his meetings and calls with Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister, President Rouhani called on implementation of bilateral agreements, saying that this would help to the expansion of economic ties between Tehran and Islamabad.

Pakistan’s new Ambassador to Tehran, after submitting his credentials to President Rouhani, said that ties with Iran is of great importance to Pakistan as all Pakistani officials confirm the fact.

Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue to support Tehran in the international arena, as it considers Iran’s security as its own.