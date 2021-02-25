Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt committed to provide best education facilities to students : KP CM

| February 25, 2021
3963153691614231181

Peshawar : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the provincial government is committed to provide best education facilities to students belonged to merged districts.

In a statement, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved admission quota for students hailing from merged tribal districts in medical and dental colleges across the province.

Meanwhile, according to a notification of Homes and Tribal Affairs Department, total 334 students will be able to get admission in medical and dental colleges on quota seats.

The quota seats allocated for Khyber Medical College 41, Ayub Medical College 28, Saidu Medical College 20, Gomal Medical College 20, Khyber Girls Medical College 38, Bacha Khan Medical College 25, Nowshera Medical College 12 and 6 seats allocated for Gaju Khan Medical College.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

coronavirus-1 (1)

COVID-19 claims 64 lives, infects 1,361 more people

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25  : The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases wasRead More

13077329091614230628

Govt taking steps to further strengthen interfaith harmony in country: Imran Ismail

Karachi : Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the incumbent government is taking stepsRead More

  • Govt committed to provide best education facilities to students : KP CM

  • Pak, India DGMOs establish contact

  • COMSATS’ Centers of Excellence sign general agreements during the visit of Pakistani Prime Minister to Sri Lanka:

  • E-Katchehries meant to accord Pak community due respect & recognition

  • NCOC loosens restrictions from March 15

  • Foreign funding case: 15 heads of political parties appear before ECP

  • India stockpiling weapons to target Pakistan: Masood

  • Aleem Zafar an artist with a lot by his name!

    • Comments are Closed