Govt taking steps to further strengthen interfaith harmony in country: Imran Ismail

| February 25, 2021
Karachi : Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the incumbent government is taking steps to further strengthen the interfaith harmony in the country and purses the policy of zero tolerance for propaganda any religion or sects in the name of freedom of expression and religious sentiments.

Talking to the 12-member delegation of International Religions Freedom headed by Ilyas Younus Masih, who was called on at the governor’s house in Karachi, Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to building an enlightened and interfaith society in the light of Islamic Ideology.

He said that the present GoP believes that complete religious freedom and peace is essential to the minority community for creating developed Pakistan and the government did lots of work for the protection of minorities rights, including the National Commission for Minorities and the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

