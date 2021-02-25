Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak, India DGMOs establish contact

| February 25, 2021
PAK-INDIA

RAWALPINDI (DNA) :  The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along LOC and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues / concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.

Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LOC and all other sectors, with effect from midnight 24/25 February 21. Both sides reiterated that existing, mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.”

