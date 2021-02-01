Government outlines plan for Covid-19 vaccine distribution

ISLAMABAD : While a special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carrying o.5 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine landed at Nur Khan Airbase today, the government has outlined a vaccination distribution plan.

All measures for anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive have been finalised. The government has decided to swiftly distribute the China-gifted vaccine to the provinces to start the vaccination process, they added.

They said the Covid-19 vaccine that arrived at Nur Khan Airbase this morning will be shifted to the Expanded Programme on Immunisation’s (EPI) storage in Islamabad from where it will be transported to the provinces.

The EPI will transport the vaccine in cold-chain containers, the sources said, adding the federal government will provide cold boxes, dry ice and syringes to the provinces.

The vaccine will be transported to Sindh and Balochistan by air while to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by road.

Officials of the EPI will accompany the vaccine containers to be transported amid tight security, the sources said, adding the federal government’s focal person for vaccination will hand over the vaccine to the provinces’ focal persons.