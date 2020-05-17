Flour Mills Association announces closure of mills in three provinces

The Flour Mills Association has announced closure of mills in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan from Monday.

FMA chairman Asim Raza said the authorities were confiscating wheat during their raids and sealing the mills. He accused them of even taking away the quota of wheat.

“Cases are being lodged against mill owners,” said Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, a representative of the FMA.

“What would we grind if there was no wheat in mills?”

Authorities have tightened the screw on hoarders and profiteers after a recent hike in flour prices in the country.

Multiple people have been arrested in recent raids for hoarding thousands of mounds of wheat.