German enterprises show keen interest for investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 15 (DNA) – The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany organized a briefing session for a visiting business delegation of leading German enterprises to share the potential of partnerships and collaborations between Germany and Pakistan. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry led the business leaders from Punjab while the German business delegation was led by Oliver Oehms, CEO, German Chamber of Commerce Abroad (AHK) and represented several giant enterprises of Germany including Lufthansa, AHK, SIG MEA, Weidmuller Middle, Emltc Emerging Solutions.

Speaking at the occasion, the leader of German delegation Oliver Oehms said that the German companies were interested in exploring JVs and investment in Pakistan and the purpose of their visit was to analyse the business climate and identify areas that offered good business potential in Pakistan. He said that many sectors of Pakistan’s economy including aviation industry, communication, automobile, dairy and service sectors have attracted the interest of German companies for JVs and investment. He said that the visit of German delegation members to Pakistan was very promising as they have already held fruitful meetings with Pakistani counterparts in Karachi and Islamabad. He was hopeful that this visit would translate into the establishment of good business partnerships between the private sectors of both countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Germany was one of the important trading partners of Pakistan in Europe and both countries were now celebrating the 70 years of bilateral relations during which they have done so many good things together in different fields. He said that the visit of the German delegation to Pakistan during the Covid-19 pandemic showed their keen interest to establish strong business ties with Pakistani counterparts. He briefed the delegation members about the business potential in Pakistan for foreign investors and highlighted the infrastructure development, housing & construction, aviation, food processing, automotive, information technology, energy, textiles and logistics as some of the potential sectors in Pakistan, which they should explore for JVs and for investment. He assured that ICCI in collaboration with PBIT would extend maximum facilitation to German investors in connecting them with right partners in Pakistan.

The PBIT team exchanged fruitful views with the German delegation on how to strengthen the business and trade ties between the two sides. They showcased a competitive canvas of potential investment opportunities in Punjab along with the conducive business environment offered to foreign investors. They briefed them about the key features of investment policy, which has been formulated to create an investor friendly environment to attract foreign direct investment and to provide equal treatment to foreign and local investors.=DNA

================