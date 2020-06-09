Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

German embassy’s fast-track system

| June 9, 2020
ISLAMABAD (DNA) –The Germany embassy has announced that COVID-related closure of our visa section has made enrollment for winter semester in Germany critical. Therefore, we have set up a fast track online appointment system as of 15 June 2020, for student visa applicants enrolled for master studies in Germany AND holding a bachelor/first master GRADE OF 3.8 CGPA or above.

This also applies for applicants who already registered for regular visa appointment before. The applicants have been asked to check website under “Registration to apply for a Master’s program – Exclusively for students with a CGPA of 3.8 or above”.

Appointments will be assigned immediately after re-opening of the visa section.

