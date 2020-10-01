GCTF Rabat meeting adopts declaration to match terrorism threats

The Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF) is a platform launched in 2011 and co-chaired by Morocco since 2016. Its membership consists of 30 members (29 countries + the European Union) and cooperates closely with many international, regional and sub-regional organisations, including the United-Nations

RABAT (DNA) – The Global Counter-Terrorism Forum (GCTF), co-chaired by Morocco and Canada, adopted at its 17th Coordination Committee meeting, held on 29 September 2020, a Ministerial Declaration conveying a message of unity and commitment to face the constant threat posed by terrorism in the current pandemic context.

The Ministerial Declaration emphasises the importance of a continuous mobilisation of the Forum’s members to face the global threat posed by terrorism, and acknowledges the efforts made by Morocco and Canada as co-chairs of the GCTF, the working Groups co-chairs as well as the Forum’s Initiatives co-leads, in order to maintain a positive and active work dynamic in the current pandemic context.

This meeting was also an opportunity for the members of the Forum to renew their trust in the co-chairmanship of Morocco and Canada by extending their mandate for an additional year compared to the initially planned period. As such, it should be noted that Morocco is co-chairing the GCTF for the third consecutive term which should be extended until September 2022.

In addition, the forum also adopted two good Practices documents dealing with issues pertaining to preventing and countering Violent Extremism Conducive to Terrorism as well as to the Nexus between Terrorism and Transnational Organised Crime.

