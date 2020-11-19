GB elections: Victorious independent candidate joins PTI

GILGIT: An independent candidate, who was declared victorious in recently held general elections in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to details, Wazir Saleem was declared winner from GBLA-9 Skardu-3 as an independent candidate. He announced to join PTI after meeting with the Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan, in which. Federal Minister For Nothern Areas and Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Governor GB, and other senior PTI leaders were also present.

Welcoming the joining of Wazir Saleem, Saifullah Khan Niazi said that the people of GB buried the anti-state narrative of the opposition parties in the general elections held on November 15.

He said that PTI is heading to form a strong government in the area. The PTI stalwart also vowed to address issues being faced by the people of GB.

Unofficial results showed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took lead in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) election 2020 by grabbing victory in 10 constituencies followed by seven seats won by independent candidates out of 23 seats of the region’s Legislative Assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed happiness over the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in GB polls and said that voters have rejected Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s narrative.