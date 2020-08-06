FWO and Hashoo Group host Pakistan’s first ever Virtual MOU Signing Ceremony

Islamabad : FWO and Hashoo Group signed an MoU to promote education projects and skill development programmes especially in the Hospitality sector, for Pakistani youth.

The MoU was signed by Director Operations FWO Brigadier Ghazi Shameel Haider and Chief Operating Officer Hashoo Group Mr Haseeb Gardezi. Director General FWO, was also present at the signing ceremony.

Hashoo Group will cooperate with FWO to develop new courses and diplomas, to be delivered at FWO training institutions. FWO has been providing technical education for more than 30 years, making it the most trusted and functional establishment in the construction technology sector.

Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group participating in the ceremony through online teleconferencing facility, cited, “I would like to thank the Chief of Army Staff and DG FWO for giving Hashoo Group an opportunity to join their Vision for educating and empowering the youth of Pakistan”.

The programmes, to be run jointly by both organizations, will be firmly built on practical application to ensure that students enrolling in these specially designed and drafted courses, taught by the best faculty, are enabled to acquire good jobs in various fields of Hospitality and Hotel Management besides certain other emerging areas such as Tourism, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain etc. In addition to the education sector, both organizations also plan to collaborate on other opportunities and ventures of common interest.