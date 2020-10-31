Security forces foiled a possible terrorist activity in Southern Balochistan
DNA
BULEDA, OCT 31 – Security forces foiled a possible terrorist activity in Southern Balochistan. Security Forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout of a proscribed organisation in Buleda, Distt Ketch. A high value target responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion and attacking security forces was killed during the operation.
A large cache of arms and ammunition recovered . During exchange of fire a soldier was injured.
