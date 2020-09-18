FPCCI urges effective foreign policy: VP FPCCI

DNA

KARACHI, – “Pakistan has high geographical as well as geo-political significance in the region which should be utilized diplomatically to ensure our social and economic development in the region, stated by Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Vice President FPCCI during and interactive webinar on “Geo-Political Challenges Faced by Pakistan” organized by FPCCI Head Office Karachi.

The webinar was organized and conducted by Sheikh Sultan Rehman and attended by senior analyst of international relations, economist etc. including Ms. Qaisra Sheikh, Coordinator Women Entrepreneurs FPCCI, Prof. Dr. Shaista Tabassum, Chairman Department of International Relations, University of Karachi, Dr. Aghar Ali Research Economist from Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC), Dr. Seema Shafique Khan, Director PITAD, Prof. Dr. Abdul Jabbar, President Pakistan society of Neuro Scientist, Mr. Nasser Hyatt Magoon, former President Karachi CCI, Mr. Amjad Rafi, Chairman Pakistan-Turkey Business Council of FPCCI and Dr. Saba Sheikh.

While sharing views on the topic, Sheikh Sultan Rehman said that Pakistan has tricky diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, Iran and particularly India on Issue of Kashmir, increasing international influence of China, the position of USA in the global arena, acceptance of Israel by some gulf nations are a few incidents in the recent history which have changed the paradigm of geo-politics globally.

While discussing, Qaisra Sheikh, said that military, economic stability, ideological leadership and good governance are the four pillars of a strong nation, Pakistan is lucky to have a strong military however economic growth, strong leadership and good governance will raise our significance in the region. While briefing the participants about the present day geo-political challenges faced by Pakistan on different fronts, Prof. Dr. Shaista Tabassum briefly discussed the geo-political challenges Pakistan is facing due to continuous terrorism, Pak-Afghan relation, Pak-Iran relations and its impact on our economic and political ties with the USA, the emerging scenario in Middle East with regards to Israel and most importantly Pakistan-India inherited cold war on Kashmir dispute. She said that the present global political scenario demands our strong diplomatic presence on international platforms.

Dr. Asghar Ali said that Covid-19 has taught us that import dependency and dependence on remittances from Middle East are one of the reasons that are making our geo-political position weak. While expressing her views, Dr. Seema Shafique Khan said that Pakistan is in no position to escape or evade from the emerging geo-political challenges and must realize that no economy can survive in isolation in the global village. Further highlighting the importance of China Pakistan and CPEC, she said that China is the only power that can contain Increasing influence of India in our region and we must manage this with effective diplomatic strategies.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Jabbar said that a weak economy cannot project influence in the region. Talking about the issues faced by Pakistan internally, he stated that horizontal and vertical polarization is breaking our internal strength and Pakistan has to become strong internally to emerge as a influencing nation in external affairs. Naser Hyatt Magoon highlighted the significance of Pak-China relations and CPEC in our efforts to gain a better of stronger influence on geo-political arena.

Concluding the event, Sheikh Sultan Rehman urged that we must keep our house in order to fight the challenges on the regional and international front.