FPCCI, Greek ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

| February 16, 2021
ISLAMABAD : Andreas Papastavrou Ambassador of Greece visited the Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital office and met with the office bearers.

Both sides discussed ways and means to further enhance cooperation between the two countries. The Chairman FPCCI Capital Office Qurban Ali briefed the ambassador about the working of the Federation.

He told the ambassador that Pakistani businessmen were keen to explore more and more business avenues with their Greek counterpart. In this regard he requested the ambassador to help Pakistani businessmen in this regard.

Qurban also shared with the ambassador Pakistani potential in various areas besides pin-pointing certain areas where both countries can cooperate.

Ambassador of Greece thanked the business community for giving him an opportunity of sharing with them difference business opportunities available in his country.

He said his country greatly valued ties with Pakistan and looks forward to further boosting these ties.

