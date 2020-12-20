Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
ISLAMABAD, DEC 20 (DNA) – The education ministry has started formulating a formal education policy for Pakistan, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said that while the government has taken a number of initiatives including a single national curriculum, an education policy “is very necessary” for Pakistan.
“So on my direction, a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation,” Mahmood said, adding that suggestions are welcome.
On June 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is going to implement a uniform education system from March 2021. While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said the 2.5 million students at religious seminaries would be brought into the mainstream.
Earlier this month, Punjab announced that a uniform curriculum in public and private schools, and madrassas.
“Now, the curriculum will be the same for the children of rich and poor,” Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said, adding that this system will help eliminate the rote learning system and hone the skills of the students.=DNA
