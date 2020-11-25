Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Football legend Maradona dead at 60: spokesman

| November 25, 2020
0

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced on Wednesday. Renowned with Brazil’s Pele as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told.

He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.

Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona’s death.

Retired Brazilian football star Pele mourned his death.

“Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above,” he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0

Football legend Maradona dead at 60: spokesman

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announcedRead More

Capture3

Wasim vows to find ‘window’ for Afghanistan’s tour of Pakistan

The Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan said has reiteratedRead More

  • Premier League welcomes decision to allow crowd in stadium

  • Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour

  • Fakhar allowed to go home after testing negative in second COVID-19 test

  • Captaincy not to affect my batting, says Babar Azam

  • Next stop, New Zealand: Pakistani squad leaves to lock horns against Kiwis

  • Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif

  • WATCH: Pakistan’s jersey for New Zealand tour

  • Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020: reports

    • Comments are Closed