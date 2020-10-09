Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

FM Qureshi says strong foreign policy linked with stable economy

| October 9, 2020
qureshi 2

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that a stable economy is inevitable for strong foreign policy and for this purpose.

“Pakistan will have to enhance its trade and export volume with other countries”, he said while chairing the second high-level meeting on economic diplomacy in Islamabad, reported Radio Pakistan.

FM Qureshi said it is pleasing that Pakistan’s missions are exploring new avenues for the promotion of economic cooperation and bilateral trade.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that economic diplomacy was practically initiated to promote Pakistan’s economic and trade linkages at global level.

He said that it requires more hard work to cope with the global economic impacts of the COVID-19 and achieve economic stability.

The minister also expressed satisfaction over the efforts being made by the participants to achieve the targets set under the economic diplomacy initiative.

Earlier this year, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan’s economy has stabilized and is on the path for sustained growth, over a longer trajectory.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi, FM had Qureshi said that Pakistan has all the ingredients to become a twenty-first-century success, Radio Pakistan reported.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

120883963_2700354270231890_231116364652845421_n

Pakistan Army supports Azerbaijan stand

Ambassador of Azerbaijan meets Gen. Nadeem Raza; briefs him about latest situation in Nagorno-Karabakh AnsarRead More

qureshi 2

FM Qureshi says strong foreign policy linked with stable economy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that a stable economy is inevitable forRead More

  • AMBASSADOR OF AZERBAIJAN SAYS: We don’t want war, we want justice

  • Sindh governor, business delegation call on PM Imran Khan

  • ICCI urges CDA to streamline approval process of commercial building plans

  • PM Imran wants road map to implement SME policy finalised at the earliest

  • PAKISTAN NAVY AND SOUTH KOREAN NAVY CONDUCTS BILATERAL EXERCISE

  • NAB strongly believes in “Zero Corruption, 100% Development”. NAB committed to root out corruption in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism: Chairman NAB

  • Buzdar invites Peshawar acid attack victim to get free treatment in Punjab under Nai Zindagi programme

  • Govt’s manifesto is to practically serve masses: Imran Khan

    • Comments are Closed