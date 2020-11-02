FM Qureshi briefs Finnish counterpart about Pakistan’s timely response to Covid-19

DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 2 – The Foreign Minister held a telephone call with the Foreign Minister of Finland Mr. Pekka Haavisto. The two sides appreciated the positive developments in bilateral relations and exchanged views on a broad range of subjects including Covid-19 pandemic, Afghan peace process, situation in IIOJK, and cooperation at multilateral fora.

The Foreign Minister briefed his Finnish counterpart that Pakistan’s timely and effective response to the Covid-19 crisis was lauded as a success story internationally; Pakistan’s strategy to contain the Covid-19 pandemic was based on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s emphasis on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

The two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of recent developments. Noting Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process, the Foreign Minister underscored the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. Noting the visits of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and Speaker of Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan to Pakistan, he stressed that the Afghan parties must seize this historic opportunity to establish durable peace and stability in Afghanistan through Intra-Afghan Negotiations. The Foreign Minister also highlighted the need to be cognizant of the role of ‘spoilers’ which could derail the efforts for peace and stability.

The Foreign Minister expressed deep concern over the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJK, the intensified military crackdown by Indian occupation forces, and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. The Foreign Minister called upon the international community to take cognizance of the egregious human rights abuses in IIOJK and to facilitate efforts to resolve the dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to expand bilateral relations especially in the area of trade, investment and support at international fora. It was agreed to continue close engagement to enhance cooperation in all spheres of common interest.