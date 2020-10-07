FM Qureshi phones Prince Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 7 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to exchange views on bilateral relations, regional situation and issues of common interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have stood the test of time.

He appreciated consistent support of the Kingdom to Pakistan, especially in hour of need, and steadfast solidarity on the Kashmir cause. Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Foreign Minister reciprocated the warm feelings and termed Pakistan as a close brotherly country.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to enhance bilateral ties and continue close collaboration on all issues of mutual interest.