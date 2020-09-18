Five gamblers booked during raid
ATTOCK, SEPT 18 (DNA) – Five gamblers were booked besides recovering bet money amounting Rs11000, Motorcycle, Cell phones and others from their possession and arrested during raids at their gambling dens in Tehsil Jand of attock.
Spokesman of police informed that in a crackdown against the anti social elements Jand Police station got information that some people were busy in playing gambling in the area during course of action
police arrested the Five gamblers identified as Aftab Ayub, Asem Shehzad, Saqlan and Sajid besides recovering Rs11000, Four Motorcycles worth Rs 240000, Five Mobile phones worth Rs 14000 were confiscated.
Police registered case against all of them under gambling act. DNA
