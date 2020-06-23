Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Five gamblers arrested

| June 23, 2020
1
By DNA
ATTOCK, JUNE 23 – Five gamblers were booked besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 19,000,Motorcycles, Cell phones and others from their possession and arrested during raids at their gambling dens in Attock on Tuesday.
Spokesman of police informed that in a crackdown against the anti social elements Attock Police station sader got information that some people were busy in playing gambling in the area during course of action police arrested the Five gamblers identified as Akhtar  Nawaz, Farast Khan, Raja Ghulam, Ghulam Rasool and Amir besides recovering Rs 19,000, Two Motorcycles worth Rs 75,000, Five Mobile phones worth Rs 45,000 were Confiscated.
Police registered and registered case against all of them under gambling act. DNA
============================
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

Pak- Kyrgyz ties excellent: Mandiviwalla

A.M.BHATTI DNA ISLAMABAD, JUNE 23 –  Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that Pakistan andRead More

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 23: Ambassador of Italy, Andreas Ferrarese in a meeting with Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday.=DNA PHOTO

Chairman Senate meets Italian envoy; discusses COVID 19 challenges

  Saifullah Ansar  DNA ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese called on Chairman Senate MuhammadRead More

  • Police seek ban on PUBG in Pakistan after suicide incidents

  • FAISALABAD MSc Students Agricultural University Training Workshop for Faisalabad Locust invasion havoc to avoid

  • CCP issues show cause notices to two companies for deceptive marketing practices

  • Three laborers buried alive

  • Five gamblers arrested

  • Urgent action needed to safeguard futures of 600 million South Asian children

  • Govt to present PK-8303 crash report in NA tomorrow

  • Zubair Motiwala emphasizes on significance of expediting resolution of irritants pertinent to Af-Pak trade

    • Comments are Closed