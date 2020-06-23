Five gamblers arrested

By DNA

ATTOCK, JUNE 23 – Five gamblers were booked besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 19,000,Motorcycles, Cell phones and others from their possession and arrested during raids at their gambling dens in Attock on Tuesday.

Spokesman of police informed that in a crackdown against the anti social elements Attock Police station sader got information that some people were busy in playing gambling in the area during course of action police arrested the Five gamblers identified as Akhtar Nawaz, Farast Khan, Raja Ghulam, Ghulam Rasool and Amir besides recovering Rs 19,000, Two Motorcycles worth Rs 75,000, Five Mobile phones worth Rs 45,000 were Confiscated.

Police registered and registered case against all of them under gambling act. DNA

============================