Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Three laborers buried alive

| June 23, 2020
1
DNA
ATTOCK, JUNE 23 – Two persons were killed and One  injured in incident on Tuesday in Tehsil Jand Attock. In incident three laborers buried alive as sand mine caves in over them in village Khandrala in Jand tehsil of Attock.
The other laborers working in nearby come to rescue to trapped laborers and two of them were fined dead while other was retrived alive while his both legs got fractured.
The dead were identified as Mohammad Shabbir and Mohammad Aslam while injured was identified as Fayyaz. DNA
=============================
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

Pak- Kyrgyz ties excellent: Mandiviwalla

A.M.BHATTI DNA ISLAMABAD, JUNE 23 –  Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that Pakistan andRead More

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 23: Ambassador of Italy, Andreas Ferrarese in a meeting with Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday.=DNA PHOTO

Chairman Senate meets Italian envoy; discusses COVID 19 challenges

  Saifullah Ansar  DNA ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese called on Chairman Senate MuhammadRead More

  • Police seek ban on PUBG in Pakistan after suicide incidents

  • FAISALABAD MSc Students Agricultural University Training Workshop for Faisalabad Locust invasion havoc to avoid

  • CCP issues show cause notices to two companies for deceptive marketing practices

  • Three laborers buried alive

  • Five gamblers arrested

  • Urgent action needed to safeguard futures of 600 million South Asian children

  • Govt to present PK-8303 crash report in NA tomorrow

  • Zubair Motiwala emphasizes on significance of expediting resolution of irritants pertinent to Af-Pak trade

    • Comments are Closed