First COVID-19 vaccine tranche arrived from China

ISLAMABAD, FEB 1 (DNA): First Covid-19 tranche of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived here on Monday by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) special plane.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), Foreign Minister shah Mehmood Qureshi received the free of cost 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine at the Noor Khan Airbase.

The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Special Assistant to Prime minister on health Dr.Faisal Sultan were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony Nong Rong announced that Pakistan is the first country in the world to receive the Chinese government donated vaccine.

“It is not only the vaccine to the people needed in Pakistan but more importantly a new manifestation to our iron brotherhood.

President Xi Jinping has repeatedly said that the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines once developed and put into use will be global public goods.”

He said “China has honored its commitment keeping the huge global need for vaccine in mind, China has lived to its best to offer assistance and support.

Pakistan as our closest friend, is the priority of our cooperation. He appreciated the Pakistan government for its facilitation and cooperation in the approval of the emergency use authorization for Sinopharm’s vaccine and the phase III trial with the Casino company of China.

“We expect more cooperation to follow and more people can benefit from it, China is ready to contribute to Pakistan’s pandemic prevention drive, economic recovery and social development.

We are committed to the building of China- Pakistan community of shared future”, he added.

Talking to China Economic Net’s special correspondent the Chinese ambassador assured that the Sinopharm vaccine has proven effective and safe. Its license is issued not only to China and Pakistan but also to many other countries.

Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his speech on the occasion thanked the Chinese government on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the help and support they provided in the time of need and proved their distinct support and friendship with Pakistan.

He said “the plan is to first of all inoculate the frontline health care workers, they should be protected and then later to move to the rest of the sections of the society.

We will assess in the month of February, we will be requiring around 1.1 millions of more doses and we will be in touch with the Chinese government to send the next installment soon”.

It is to be noted that the first batch arrived in Pakistan is a “grant assistance” for which the country would not have to pay anything. This is a hand of goodwill and friendship that China has extended towards Pakistan.

According to the NCOC, all necessary measures have been put in place for vaccine storage at Islamabad and move of vaccine to various federating units particularly to Sindh and Baluchistan through air.

The NCOC has already released details of Pakistan’s vaccination plan for Covid-19.

Vaccine nerve center has been established at NCOC with provincial and district level vaccine administration/coordination centers/Adult Vaccination Centers.

The plan aims to vaccinate people under an integrated digital system following the best international practices, according to the NCOC. “Human involvement is limited to ensure transparency,” it added.

Pakistan has so far approved two vaccines for emergency use, the other being the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.=DNA

