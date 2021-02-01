COAS, ISI chief meet PM Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, FEB 1 (DNA) – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.
Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.
Matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed during the meeting.=DNA
