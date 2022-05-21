First batch of Pakistan students likely to return to China soon

BEIJING:The first batch of Pakistani students, who were stuck in the motherland following Covid-19 pandemic, will soon travel to China to continue education in their respective universities.

“So far, around 160 students have been granted visa by the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad and arrangements are being finalized to bring them back at an early date,” official sources said here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his recent telephonic conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang discussed about the return of Pakistani students who were desirous of returning to China for resumption of their studies. Li Keqiang had assured that China accorded high priority to this matter.

Resultantly, the two sides have agreed for phased return of the Pakistani students subject to the Covid-19 situation in China.

The Chinese side had agreed to allow 250 Pakistani students for return to China enabling them to continue their studies in the Chinese universities in different cities.

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan has so far issued visas to around 160 students while grant of visa to the remaining students is under process.

The unprecedented and extraordinary situation caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has affected students’ educational activities across the world, including a large number Pakistani students enrolled at Chinese universities, many of whom are currently in Pakistan.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing had long been engaged with the relevant Chinese authorities regarding return of Pakistani students to their universities in China. Resultantly, the two sides have agreed for phased return subject to the Covid-19 situation in China.

The embassy would continue pursuing this matter with the Chinese authorities for return of remaining students as well.

According to Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, there are 6,000 Pakistani students, who want to go back to China to pursue their studies.