Federal Tax Ombudsman appoints Sohail Altaf as Coordinator of FTO Secretariat

Rawalpindi, JAN 14 /DNA/ – Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), has appointed Sohail Altaf, Group Leader, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) as honorary Business Coordinator of FTO Secretariat.

President Chamber Nadeem Rauf welcomed the appointment of Sohail Altaf as the Business Coordinator and said that it was an honor for the Rawalpindi Chamber Sohail Altaf awarded with a prestigious nomination.

Under this position, Sohail Altaf was given key responsibilities mainly close liaison with Local Chambers of Commerce, Trade Associations, and Market Associations etc.

Other responsibilities also include liaising with the Advisers of the Federal Tax Ombudsman to identify bottlenecks and address trader’s grievances.

Nadeem Rauf expressed hope that Sohail Altaf will build an effective relationship and bridge between the private sector and the federal tax ombudsman and solve the problems of the business community, especially the taxpayers.