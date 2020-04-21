Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Federal Cabinet meeting reviews COVID 19 PLANS

| April 21, 2020
Meeting of the federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The cabinet is taking up important matters like situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak, and other agenda items.

