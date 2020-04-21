Federal Cabinet meeting reviews COVID 19 PLANS
Meeting of the federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.
The cabinet is taking up important matters like situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak, and other agenda items.
« Trump to suspend immigration to US (Previous News)
Related News
Federal Cabinet meeting reviews COVID 19 PLANS
Meeting of the federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan inRead More
Trump to suspend immigration to US
NEW YORK, Apr 21 (dna):President Donald Trump tweeted late Monday night that he wasRead More
Comments are Closed