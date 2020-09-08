Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt decides to establish cybercrime wing for Ehsaas programme

| September 8, 2020
Ehsaas-750x369

ISLAMABAD : The federal government has decided to establish a cybercrime wing for Ehsaas programme with an aim to tighten nose around the impersonators pretending to be agents of the programme and deceiving people.

Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr Sania Nishtar said that the move has been taken to protest masses from the frauds being done under the name of the Ehasaas programme.

The SAPM said that her ministry is receiving news about scams with the people by some impersonators pretending to be agents via fake messages and other means.

Those involved in the fraud will be dealt with an iron hand, she vowed.

Dr Nishtar added that cybercrime wing would be established at the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) office.

Earlier on August 30, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar had announced the extension in the deadline for receiving the payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash till September 15.

Taking to Twitter, Sania Nishtar had said the relatives of the deceased and the beneficiaries facing bio-metric verification issues will be able to receive their due payments up to 15 days after the closing date (September 15)

