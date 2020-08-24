FBR’s Member Inland Revenue visits Sialkot

DNA

LAHORE, AUG 24 – The FBR’s Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed visited Sialkot on invitation of the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA).

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO, Sialkot Dr. Tariq Mahmood Khan received the Member Inland Revenue (Operations) at the RTO Sialkot and thereafter accompanied him to the PRGMEA House for a meeting with the business community.

The meeting held at PRGMEA House was attended by the whole business community of industrial hub of Sialkot including the President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, all exporters’ associations chairmen and representatives, i.e. PRGMEA, Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association and Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association.

The Member IR (Operations) while addressing the meeting, assured all the exporters of Sialkot that sales tax and Income Tax refunds will be paid on priority basis to the exporters to overcome their financial crunch amidst post-corona slowdown, hitting the whole industry across the country, especially the industry of Sialkot which is the foreign exchange earner of more than $2.5 billion.

The Member IR (Operations) was very much in the favour of revival of industry and growth of exports for the maximum employment generation in line with the vision of PM Imran Khan. He said that Sialkot is the hub of SME sector, which extremely needs the working capital for its smooth operations. He also announced his next visit to Sialkot in Sept 2020.

The Member IR (Operations) reiterated the resolve of the government for expeditious payment of tax refunds transparently and removal of all irritants in this regard. He said that release of refund claims have been expedited and it would be ensured that all sales tax refunds are paid within 72 hours. He assured that all the systematic issues relating to Annexure H would be removed within a week, which will facilitate exporters in the filing of claims.

The business community of Sialkot, while giving a warm reception in honour of the Member Inland Revenue (Operations), applauded his open door policy for every visitor, as everyone can approach him and visit him without any restriction and prior appointment which is really encouraging for the businessmen. They also hailed the Regional Tax Office Sialkot for adopting the same policy for the industry and taxpayers.

Chairman PRGMEA Mr. Sohail A. Sheikh and Chief Coordinator PRGMEA Mr. Ijaz Khokhar observed that the Member Inland Revenue (Operations) and Chief Commissioner RTO Sialkot are easily available and accessible and appreciated their friendly approach. They appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and policies for enhancing the volume of exports.

They highlighted the issues like mechanism for refund of sales tax on services and transfer of jurisdiction in various cases to the LTUs and the same were addressed by the Member IR (Operations). They appreciated the government and FBR for releasing tax refunds and DLTL in critical time of Covid-19.