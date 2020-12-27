Fayyaz Khokhar greets DG Anti-Corruption Gohar Nafees for action against govt servants

GUJRANWALA, DEC 27 (DNA) – Central Deputy Secretary Digital Media Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Youth Wing Muhammad Fayyaz Khokhar congratulated excellent performance of Anti-Corruption Department headed by Director General Anti-Corruption Gohar Nafees which had successfully conducted legal action against a large number of government servants for receiving illegal gratification from citizens during the year 2020.

Appreciating the excellent performance of the Anti-Corruption Department, he said that bribery and elements in government institutions are being discouraged and the problems of the citizens are being solved on the basis of merit.

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has already started campaign against corrupt mafia and efforts were being.made for establishment of a system based on justice and.merit. Mr.Fayyaz Khokhar said that campaign gaining momentum and the elements who looted national wealth and caused irreparable damage to the public exchequer are now in the grip of NAB.

He said DG Nafees Gohar is also trying to eradicate bribery in the province under the vision and mission of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and as per his instructions, the officers of the anti-corruption department in the province are also cracking down on government employees seeking bribes for legitimate work. A large number of arrests have been made this year and cases have been registered against such employees.=DNA

========