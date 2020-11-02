Fayyaz Chohan removed as Punjab info minister, Firdous to make comeback as CM’s assistant

LAHORE, NOV 2 – In a reshuffle of the Punjab cabinet, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan was on Monday removed as the provincial information minister, according to a notification issued by the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq Awan, who previously served as the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, has been appointed as special assistant on information to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Chohan will now only hold the portfolio of the Punjab colonies minister.

The move apparently came as a surprise to Chohan, who told that he did not know of any such development.

As part of the reshuffle, two other provincial ministers — Mehar Muhammad Aslam, who held the cooperatives portfolio, and Zawar Hussain Warraich, who held the prisons portfolio — were removed from their offices.