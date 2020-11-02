China’s Ambassador-designate Nong Rong meets FS Sohail Mahmood

DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 2 – China’s Ambassador-designate Nong Rong met Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday.

During the meeting Foreign Secretary reaffirmed strong commitment to Pakistan-China ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and hoped CPEC projects would be fast-tracked.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood lauded Ambassador’s experience and extended best wishes to him for successful term in Pakistan.=DNA

