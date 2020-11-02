Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

China’s Ambassador-designate Nong Rong meets FS Sohail Mahmood

| November 2, 2020
00

DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 2 – China’s Ambassador-designate Nong Rong met Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday.

During the meeting Foreign Secretary reaffirmed strong commitment to Pakistan-China ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and hoped CPEC projects would be fast-tracked.

 

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood lauded Ambassador’s experience and extended best wishes to him for successful term in Pakistan.=DNA

============

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

00

China’s Ambassador-designate Nong Rong meets FS Sohail Mahmood

DNA ISLAMABAD, NOV 2 – China’s Ambassador-designate Nong Rong met Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood onRead More

DNA 2-1

UNODC to teach special investigative techniques to 25 female law enforcement officers

ISLAMABAD, NOV 2 (DNA) – The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), underRead More

  • Moroccan King for unity among African nations

  • Kyrgyzstan keen to develop strong trade ties with Pakistan: envoy

  • CGSS, Uzbek embassy to deepen cooperation

  • Pakistan’s ‘smart lockdown policy’ can benefit small businesses elsewhere, Raza Bashir Tarar tells webinar in Ottawa

  • 27 October the darkest day of Kashmir’s history, say speakers at webinar

  • Azerbaijan will never fall prey to Armenian provocation, says Ambassador Alizade

  • Ambassador of Hungary Béla Fazekas meets Deputy Chairman Senate

  • French diplomats advised to stay indoors

    • Comments are Closed