China’s Ambassador-designate Nong Rong meets FS Sohail Mahmood
ISLAMABAD, NOV 2 – China’s Ambassador-designate Nong Rong met Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday.
During the meeting Foreign Secretary reaffirmed strong commitment to Pakistan-China ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and hoped CPEC projects would be fast-tracked.
Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood lauded Ambassador’s experience and extended best wishes to him for successful term in Pakistan.=DNA
