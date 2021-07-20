Fawad hopeful Pakistan will start exporting ventilators this year

ISLAMABAD, JUL 20 (DNA) – Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed the hope on Tuesday that Pakistan will start exporting ventilators this year.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry revealed that a fourth firm has been issued a licence to manufacture ventilators as a result of the efforts the Ministry of Science made during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am very hopeful that we will start exporting vents this year,” he said, adding a health city was set up in Faisalabad. In addition, he said the country will start producing auto disposable syringes in September.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has given the go-ahead to production of two locally-developed intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators.

The National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) developed one of the two ventilators and named it “Pakvent-I” while the other developed by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) was named “i-LIVE”. = DNA

