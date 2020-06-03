Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Export of textile products from Uzbekistan to Europe in the new economic conditions

| June 3, 2020
1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, JUNE 3 – A webinar on “Export of textile products from Uzbekistan to Europe in the new economic conditions” with the participation of domestic manufacturers of textile products and business representatives of the Benelux countries was organized by the Embassy of our country in Brussels in conjunction with the Uztekstilprom Association, Dunyo reported.

The event discussed the changing situation in the European textile markets caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the existing problems on the export of textile products in Uzbekistan, the scenarios of the actions of exporters, and their support in our country in the new conditions.

The Uzbek side provided information on the export potential of the domestic textile industry, support for manufacturers and experience in cooperation with foreign partners during the pandemic. It was noted that today in the country there are about 50 textile companies producing high-quality competitive products. However, one of the main problems is the lack of the necessary quality certificates and steady contacts with large buyers in the European market for many exporters.

In turn, the head of the Belgian company “Group Ace Ltd” K. Ducolombier noted significant changes in the European market due to the pandemic – the closure of stores throughout Europe, changes in the consumer culture of Europeans and others.

It was noted that today the main global production of textile products is located in Asian countries, and therefore, most traders acting as intermediaries are based in the cities of Hong Kong and Bangkok, where almost all major European retail chains have their own purchasing offices.

In this regard, there was an opinion about the advisability of attracting large European buyers to Uzbekistan and opening manufacturers’ offices in Hong Kong and Bangkok for direct access to large buyers.

The event also voiced opinions on the feasibility of establishing operational work on the delivery and logistics of domestic products to Europe, including involving foreign companies in these processes, as well as revising the payment system taking into account European practice.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

person-tossing-globe-1275393

Qureshi phones Foreign Minister of Netherlands

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the Dutch Foreign Minister,Read More

1

What reforms await the agricultural sector of Uzbekistan in 2020?

Tashkent, Uzbekistan , JUNE 3  – Creating a favorable agribusiness climate, reducing the role of theRead More

  • Uzbekistan intends to enter the top 50 countries of the Global Innovation Index”

  • Export of textile products from Uzbekistan to Europe in the new economic conditions

  • US scrambles to stem anger over violent crackdown against protests

  • Stranded Pakistanis from Sierra Leone & Mauritania return

  • UNODC’s webinar on prisons kicks-off

  • Combating COVID-19: One Step Forward and Two Backward

  • Amb. Stefano assumes charge at NATO

  • Fergana airport resumes cargo transportation abroad after a 17-year hiatus

    • Comments are Closed