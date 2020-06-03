Tashkent, Uzbekistan, JUNE 3 – A webinar on “Export of textile products from Uzbekistan to Europe in the new economic conditions” with the participation of domestic manufacturers of textile products and business representatives of the Benelux countries was organized by the Embassy of our country in Brussels in conjunction with the Uztekstilprom Association, Dunyo reported.

The event discussed the changing situation in the European textile markets caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the existing problems on the export of textile products in Uzbekistan, the scenarios of the actions of exporters, and their support in our country in the new conditions.

The Uzbek side provided information on the export potential of the domestic textile industry, support for manufacturers and experience in cooperation with foreign partners during the pandemic. It was noted that today in the country there are about 50 textile companies producing high-quality competitive products. However, one of the main problems is the lack of the necessary quality certificates and steady contacts with large buyers in the European market for many exporters.

In turn, the head of the Belgian company “Group Ace Ltd” K. Ducolombier noted significant changes in the European market due to the pandemic – the closure of stores throughout Europe, changes in the consumer culture of Europeans and others.

It was noted that today the main global production of textile products is located in Asian countries, and therefore, most traders acting as intermediaries are based in the cities of Hong Kong and Bangkok, where almost all major European retail chains have their own purchasing offices.

In this regard, there was an opinion about the advisability of attracting large European buyers to Uzbekistan and opening manufacturers’ offices in Hong Kong and Bangkok for direct access to large buyers.

The event also voiced opinions on the feasibility of establishing operational work on the delivery and logistics of domestic products to Europe, including involving foreign companies in these processes, as well as revising the payment system taking into account European practice.