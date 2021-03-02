Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

EU sanctions 4 Russian officials over Navalny case

| March 2, 2021
000

The European Union has imposed sanctions on four Russian officials over the sentencing of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. The bloc on Tuesday decided to freeze the European assets and ban the entry of Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov, chairman of Russian investigation committee Alexander Bastrykin, and chief of the federal prison service Alexander Kalashnikov.

The decision of EU foreign ministers also prohibits European individuals and firms to make funds available to the listed officials.

The four people are “responsible for serious human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests and detentions, as well as widespread and systematic repression of freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, and freedom of opinion and expression in Russia,” the press statement of the top EU diplomats explained.

This is the first time that the bloc used its Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

The scheme, adopted in 2020, enables the EU to target individuals, entities, and other bodies responsible for serious human rights violations.

A Moscow court ruled on Saturday to uphold the decision of Navalny, sentencing him to two years and eight months in prison for violating parole.

He was arrested in the Russian capital upon his return in January from Germany where he had received treatment after alleged poisoning by Russian agents.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

000

EU sanctions 4 Russian officials over Navalny case

The European Union has imposed sanctions on four Russian officials over the sentencing of oppositionRead More

000

Erdoğan unveils Turkeys Human Rights Action Plan

ANKARA, MAR 2 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday unveiled a human rights “action plan” designed toRead More

  • Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls released by kidnappers: Zamfara state governor

  • Business leaders terms NCP news bulletin-2021 a giant step towards robust Pak-Nigeria business prospects in future

  • Pakistan, China celebrate 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations

  • PNC asks world to stop Israel from annexing Palestine territories

  • Indian plane lands at Karachi airport

  • Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

  • China-Pakistan ties force for regional, world peace: Amb. Munir Akram

  • Federer pulls out of Miami Open: report

    • Comments are Closed