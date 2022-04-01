EU parliament head pledges EU support for rebuilding of Ukraine

The European Union will help Ukraine rebuild after the Russian invasion, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on a visit to Kiev on Friday.

“We will help you rebuild your cities and your towns when this illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary war is over,” Metsola said in a press conference with Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Metsola is visiting Kiev on behalf of the European Parliament in solidarity with Ukraine against the invasion by Russia.

In mid-March, the heads of government of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia travelled to Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Their trip was also a sign of support.