EU ambassador extends greetings

| May 24, 2020
DNA

A.M.BHATTI

 

ISLAMABAD (DNA) The ambassador of European Union Androulla Kaminara has extended her heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Eid.

In her special video message which she recorded along with her spouse, she said they were celebrating first Ramzan and Eid in this beautiful country of Pakistan.

The ambassador said as many as 20 million Muslims living in various European countries are celebrating Eid.

Ambassador Kaminara said values of resilience, patience and charity are very much an integral part of celebration of Ramazan.

 

“We very much understand that due to corona pandemic and tragic plane crash in Karachi this Eid is going to be different for Pakistani people because many families will be mourning on this day.

 

The ambassador also addressed Pakistani people in Urdu and extended special greetings in the Urdu language.

 

