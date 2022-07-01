Envoys of USA, Turkiye, Australia, EU, present credentials

Pakistan wants friendly relations with all countries: President Alvi

Special Correspondent

Islamabad, JUL 1 /DNA/ – The newly appointed envoys of the United States of America (USA), Turkiye, Australia, European Union (EU), Bhutan, and Sudan presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi during the Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

Later, the Ambassador of the USA, Mr Donald Armin Blome, Ambassador of Turkiye, Dr Mehmet Pacaci, High Commissioner of Australia, Mr Neil Hawkins, Ambassador of European Union, Ms Riina Kionka, the Ambassador of Sudan, Mr Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig, and non-resident Ambassador of Bhutan, Mr Rinchen Kuentsyl, made separate calls on the President.

While talking to the Ambassador of the USA, the President emphasised that a constructive and sustained engagement between the two countries on the principles of mutual respect and mutual interest was vital to promote peace, development and security in our region. He added that this year would mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-USA diplomatic ties which would be celebrated befittingly. The President noted that there had been a healthy momentum of engagement between Pakistan and the USA through dialogues on the Climate Change, Health, Energy, Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA). “We encourage US companies to invest in Pakistan and reap dividends from the lucrative benefits offered by Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones”, he said. He further highlighted that Pakistan was actively involved in engagement with its diaspora in the USA in the Tech sector and was desirous of more tech sector investments from the US companies.

Talking to the Ambassador of Turkiye, the President noted with satisfaction the convergence between the two countries on critical issues, including Kashmir, Northern Cyprus, Islamophobia, and Afghanistan. He said that both countries would celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two brotherly countries, on November 30th this year, in a befitting manner. He further underlined that Pakistan remained committed to furthering bilateral trade and investment ties with Turkiye.

While talking to the High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan, the President said that Pakistan offered attractive investment opportunities in different sectors. “Australian companies can invest in infrastructure development, agriculture, renewable energy, mining, manufacturing, water and waste management”, said the President. He further stated that Pakistan offered a large pool of highly skilled human resources in many areas with professionals qualified from top Pakistani and Western Universities. He also expressed satisfaction over the ample educational opportunities being offered in Australia for Pakistani students.

Talking to the Ambassador of the EU delegation to Pakistan, the President stated that Pakistan valued its relations with the EU and was satisfied that Pak-EU relations were moving in a positive direction in all spheres of coordination. “Economic and trade ties are the key feature of Pakistan and EU multidimensional relationship”, said the President. He highlighted that GSP+ has been a mutually beneficial scheme and has played an important role in the expansion of Pak-EU bilateral trade. He further said that Pakistan saw the GSP+ scheme as a constructive engagement for the betterment of its economy and promoting its economic agenda.

While talking to the Ambassador of Sudan, the President appreciated the historically fraternal ties, bilateral cooperation, and coordination at OIC and UN between the two countries.

Talking to the Non-Resident Ambassador of Bhutan, the President said that Pakistan took immense pride in its rich Buddhist heritage. “Pakistan is home to the second most sacred site in Buddhism in Swat, which is the birthplace of Guru Padmasambhawa (better known as the second Buddha)”, he highlighted. The President said that Pakistan would welcome religious tourism from Bhutan, which would help promote people-to-people contact between the two countries. He reassured the Ambassador that Pakistan would continue to assist Bhutan in the development of its human resources by offering courses in Pakistan’s professional institutions.

The President congratulated the envoys on their appointments and expressed the hope that they would make efforts to further broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan in different fields.