Engage Africa policy to enhance ties between Pak, African nations

ISLAMABAD, JAN 25 (DNA) – The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted Ms. Fatchima Elise Hassane Paraiso, Founder & Chairwoman of Engage Africa Organization here on.

Director CAMEA, Ms. Amina Khan and Team CAMEA had an interactive session with her. Director CAMEA, Ms. Amina Khan welcomed her to the Institute and gave her a briefing on activities of ISSI and CAMEA.

Ms. Paraiso said that the people of the African continent are eager to reach out to Pakistan. However, language is a major barrier between Pakistan and African countries. While talking about the importance of African Continent she stated that Africa presents endless opportunities for trade and investment as it is a massive market of diverse populations spanning 54 countries.

Ms Paraiso informed that India and China have a very strong presence in the continent but Pakistan lags behind in this respect. She further stated that Engage Africa policy is very welcoming in this regard and it will help enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan and African nations.

She said that in order to increase our linkages, the language barrier must be removed. She also talked about a French language teaching program that she planned to initiate in the near future to help bridge the communication gap between the Pakistani and African people.

Ms. Amina Khan, Director CAMEA outlined the several aspects of the Engage Africa Policy as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed the desire to work closely with African nationals in Pakistan for enhancing between both sides.

She also discussed several ideas on increasing interaction between Pakistani and African people as well as talked at length about creating trade opportunities through encouraging investment and communication between businessmen on both sides. Both sides pledged to strive for establishing lasting linkages and continued cooperation between Pakistan and Africa on all levels. = DNA

