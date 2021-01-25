COVID-19: Nigerian states ask staff to work from home

LAGOS, Nigeria – Two states in Nigeria have asked civil servants to work from their homes as of Monday, following a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Osun, a state in the country’s southwest region, directed its junior and middle cadre workers to work remotely until further notice.

Wole Oyebamiji, secretary to the Osun state government, in a statement said: “Officers below Level 12 are expected to work from home with effect from Monday, January 25th, till further notice.”

He urged people to wear masks, wash their hands regularly and abstain from crowding, adding anyone having symptoms similar to COVID-19 should visit designated testing centers.

Osun, which recorded 41 confirmed cases on Monday, followed southern state Edo, which has already asked civil servants to work from home.

According to an update by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, 964 new cases were reported on Monday, taking the tally to 121,566, including 1,504 deaths.